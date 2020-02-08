Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.17-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. Performance Food Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.17-$2.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 723,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

