Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.17-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. Performance Food Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.17-$2.28 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.
Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 723,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.
In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
