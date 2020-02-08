Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 450,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

