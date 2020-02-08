Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Given $8.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of PRCP remained flat at $$6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,020. Perceptron has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 million. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perceptron will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCP. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Perceptron in the third quarter worth $92,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

