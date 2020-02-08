pEOS Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. pEOS has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $78,780.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

