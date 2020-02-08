Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.19. 3,837,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,129. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $247.04 and a 12-month high of $294.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

