Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.41. 290,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.18 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

