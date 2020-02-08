Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

CTVA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,793. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

