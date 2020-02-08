Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 477,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

