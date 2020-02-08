Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.59. 4,718,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

