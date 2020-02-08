Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.05.

Peloton stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,793,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

