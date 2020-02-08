Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SENS. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

SENS stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Sensyne Health has a 12 month low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.