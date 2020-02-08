Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE BTU traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,215 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

