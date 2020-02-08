Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,144. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $957.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Peabody Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.