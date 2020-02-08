PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $305.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $246.20 and a 12-month high of $307.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

