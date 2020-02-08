PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Steel Dynamics accounts for 1.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.02. 2,522,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,846. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

