PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.20. 25,665,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,537,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $230.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.26.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

