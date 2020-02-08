PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,054. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $181.02 and a 12 month high of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.41. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

