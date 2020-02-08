PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. 3,515,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

