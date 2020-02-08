PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $396,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.63. 900,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,677. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $104.04 and a twelve month high of $129.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

