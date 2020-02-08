PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

OEF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 405,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.26 and a 1-year high of $150.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

