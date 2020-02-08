PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,754 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. 2,228,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

