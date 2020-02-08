Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 90,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 85,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 55,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.88. 3,870,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

