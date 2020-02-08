Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $327.00 at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $314.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $165.98 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.