Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $327.00 at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $314.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $165.98 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

