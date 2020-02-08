Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -16.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.