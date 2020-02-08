Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -10.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($1.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -14.2%.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

