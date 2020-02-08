Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Purchases $13,980.00 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,330.00.

PBHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of -0.41. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 8.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.