Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,479.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

