Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. 20,776,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,079,386. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

