Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of VKQ remained flat at $$12.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.