Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000.

ONLN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

