Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TH Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.