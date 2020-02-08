Parkgene Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,509.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 92.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $113,509.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00220896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00034031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00130097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

