Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of PK opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.