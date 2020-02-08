Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,254,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,989. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

