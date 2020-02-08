Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after buying an additional 955,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.93. 578,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

