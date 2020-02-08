Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.45. The company had a trading volume of 938,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,265. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

