Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $205.64. 832,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

