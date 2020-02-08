Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

HDV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.79. 439,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,895. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09.

