Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

SBUX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. 8,027,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,695. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

