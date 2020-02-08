Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 539.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

