Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,222 shares of company stock worth $29,963,163. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $232.41. 1,096,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,517. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

