Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,527 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.23. 1,826,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,174. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.