Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$22.18. 725,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,262. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$25.11.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$363.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 2.6099998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$1,150,625.00. Also, Director Ronald Douglas Miller bought 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,863.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,690 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,513.73. Insiders have sold a total of 303,690 shares of company stock worth $6,494,878 in the last three months.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

