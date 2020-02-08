Parallel Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after acquiring an additional 598,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ABB by 13.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ABB by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in ABB by 17.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in ABB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 861,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.14%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.