Parallel Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 557.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.