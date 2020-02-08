Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in PPG Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.36 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

