Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $50,205,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $108.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.