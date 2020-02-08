Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.