Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 335,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,049 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

