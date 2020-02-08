Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,680,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 891,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,755 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $66.80 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

